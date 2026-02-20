Kerala Releases Final Voters List For 2026 With Over 2.69 Crore Electors

The Kerala State Election Commission has released the final electoral roll for 2026, listing 2,69,53,644 registered voters across the state.

The updated roll, set to be formally published tomorrow, reflects Kerala's latest demographic profile ahead of the upcoming electoral process.

As per the roll, women voters continue to outnumber men in the state. The total number of female voters stands at 1,38,27,319, while male voters number 1,31,26,048.

The roll also records 277 voters registered under the 'third gender' category, highlighting the continued inclusion of diverse gender identities within the electoral system.

The data indicates a significant presence of young voters as well as senior citizens. Around 4,24,518 voters fall in the 18-19 age group, marking new entrants into the electoral process. Meanwhile, 2,04,608 voters are aged 85 years and above, reflecting the participation of senior citizens in Kerala's democratic framework.

The electoral roll also identifies 2,43,698 persons with disabilities (PWD) registered as voters, underscoring efforts toward inclusive participation. Additionally, the list includes 54,110 service voters, comprising members of the armed forces and others eligible under the category, along with 2,23,558 overseas (NRI) voters.

According to data released by the Election Commission for the upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections, the state will have a total of 30,471 polling stations set up to facilitate voting, 119 centres will work as logistic centre and voter machine distribution centre and 41 centres will become vote counting centres in the state.

Officials emphasised that the final roll forms the basis for future electoral exercises in the state, with provisions remaining open for continuous updating under prescribed rules.