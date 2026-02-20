'Melts Our Hearts': Foreign Traveller Praises Kerala's Warmth And Kindness In Viral Video

A foreign traveller has gone viral on social media after posting a glowing tribute about the extraordinary kindness of the people in Kerala. In an Instagram video titled 'Kerala melts our hearts', travel vlogger Maria Green, who touched down in India just last month, recounted a simple yet profoundly heartwarming exchange with a local shopkeeper. It was a brief moment over some snacks, but for Greene, it perfectly captured the welcoming spirit and warmth that make God's Own Country so unforgettable

"They are just too kind here. Look at everything we got here. A coke, two protein-y kind of shakes, treats, all these and Oreos and Lays," Green can be heard saying in the clip.

The woman added that all of the items cost her less than a euro, which was an unbelievable deal. Greene added that the shopkeeper also handed her extra chocolates after she could not find the change.

"It was 95 cents. I gave them 100. They didn't have change, so she [shokeeper] just gave me these [chocolates]," Green added.

In another clip, Greene highlighted that India surprised her and that travelling across the country was an absolute joy. "India surprised us, and gave us memories we'll carry forever. From the chaos to the kindness, this trip was unforgettable and leaving was harder than we expected."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Gurgaon Resident Reveals How Blinkit Ambulance Saved Grandmother's Life: 'Profoundly Grateful'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 654,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users agreed with the woman's assessment about Kerala.

"Welcome to God's own Country! Kerala," said one user while another added: "Shopkeepers in India use candy for change when they dont have coins."

A third commented: "You can also eat traditional drinks and snacks that make you healthy. Traditional snacks are not too costly. If you find a good guy or guide, they will help you. Enjoy the moments and be safe."

A fourth said: "Yoooo! Glad you love the place, you need to go see Old Kochi. There is so much to do out there."