Gurgaon Resident Reveals How Blinkit Ambulance Saved Grandmother's Life: 'Profoundly Grateful'

A Gurugram resident has shared a grateful account of how Blinkit's in-app ambulance service provided rapid medical help during a critical emergency at home. In a now-viral post titled, 'Experience with Blinkit Ambulance', the resident stated that their 90-year-old grandmother suddenly began struggling to breathe on the night of February 14 when they decided to call for a Blinkit ambulance.

"As someone who has often been sceptical about the rapid rise of quick commerce in our country, I feel compelled to share this with deep appreciation and gratitude to Blinkit," the user wrote on Reddit.

"On the night of 14th February, my 90-year-old grandmother suddenly began struggling to breathe. She has been unwell on and off over the past few months, but this felt different. Our family was frightened and unsure of what to do. We called for a Blinkit Ambulance."

Within minutes, a paramedic called to understand the patient's condition and assured that the ambulance would arrive within seven to 10 minutes.

"The team arrived quickly and took complete control of the situation. They administered oxygen and monitored her vitals. Her oxygen level had dropped to 81. Within minutes of receiving oxygen support, it rose to the high 90s," the user said.

Before transporting her to a nearby hospital, the paramedics remained in constant touch with a senior doctor, showcasing exemplary professional behaviour.

"In moments like these, families are willing to pay anything because paramedics and ambulances mean the difference between life and loss. What moved us even more was that this service was provided free of cost," the user said, adding that they were 'profoundly grateful' to Minhaj, Gopal, and Deepak who helped their grandmother.

'Have Only Heard Positive Things'

As the post gained traction, social media users praised Blinkit for its utility, with many highlighting the consistently positive and glowing reviews the service has received.

"Yeah, have only heard positive about Blinkit's ambulance service," said one user while another added: "I am a medical professional, I get patients from Blinkit ambulance almost daily in my duty. The way they hand over the patients is comparable to all Netflix medical shows that you might have seen."

A third commented: "Blinkit ambulance is great. My father had a cardiac arrest, none of the ambulances were coming on time but Blinkit one came and helped as much as possible. My dad didn't make it through but they didn't ask for any money."

A fourth said: "Man I had seen the same when I was at the civil hospital after one of my friends had an accident. The Blinkit team carried the wounded to the emergency ward, got all the paperwork done and even consulted with the doctor and only left when everything was under the control of the doctors. Great initiative."