Gurugram Woman Thanks Blinkit Ambulance For Saving Grandfather, Deepinder Goyal Reacts

A woman from Gurugram recently shared a heartwarming story about how Blinkit's ambulance service saved her grandfather's life. Blinkit, a quick-commerce company, launched its 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram earlier this year, aiming to provide quick and reliable medical assistance. As per the woman's LinkedIn post, the woman's grandfather needed urgent medical attention, and Blinkit's ambulance service sprang into action. The ambulance arrived promptly and provided critical care during transportation to the hospital.

"My grandfather needed urgent medical attention, and we called Blinkit Ambulance. I expected the usual long wait, chaotic rush, and unclear processes. But what happened next left me in awe. Within minutes, the ambulance arrived—faster than any traditional service I've seen. The paramedics and staff were incredibly professional, carrying out on-the-spot tests (BP, sugar, oxygen levels) and ensuring stabilisation before we even reached the hospital," Komal Kataria wrote.

Ms Kataria further praised the ambulance team's compassion and integrity and remarked how they went above and beyond their duties, by choosing to stay with the family until the doctor arrived. Moreover, when the family attempted to show their gratitude with an unofficial monetary offer, the team politely declined.

"It's rare to see such professionalism, speed, and humility combined in emergency services. Blinkit isn't just revolutionising quick commerce—it's redefining emergency response. Kudos to the team for setting a gold standard in urgent care and human kindness," she added.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal responded to the post, expressing his delight that Blinkit's ambulance service was able to assist. He also extended his well wishes, hoping for the grandfather's swift recovery. "I am so glad we were able to help. Wishing your grandfather a speedy recovery," he replied.

Notably, Blinkit's 10-minute ambulance service aims to provide rapid and reliable medical assistance to those in need. The 24/7 ambulance service is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and staffed by trained paramedics.