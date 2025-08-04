Gurugram Woman's Affair Exposed By Daughter. She Kills Husband, Blames Lover

Police in Haryana's Gurugram have arrested at least five people, including a woman and her lover, for allegedly murdering her husband and hiding his body. The woman conspired to kill her husband after her daughter discovered her obscene video with her neighbour, with whom she was allegedly having an affair, and told her father about it.

But before her husband could act against her, she killed him and blamed her lover for raping her and threatening to kill her husband.

According to police, the victim was identified as 37-year-old Vikram (37), who originally hailed from Nawada in Bihar, and lived in Dundahera village in Gurugram's Udyog Vihar with his wife and daughter.

On July 28, his wife, identified as Soni Devi (35), approached Gurugram police, saying he was missing. Three days later, on July 31, she filed another complaint alleging her neighbour, Ravindra (34), raped her in March 2025 while her husband was away for work. She claimed that Ravindra had made a video of the incident and threatened that if she told anyone about it, he would make the clip public.

During the investigation, police arrested Ravindra, who "confessed" to the murder and claimed that he and the victim's wife had been in a relationship, said Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep, a police spokesperson.

Giving details, the officer said Soni Devi and Ravinder were having an affair for about a year, during which time the accused had made an "obscene video" of them. They plotted the murder after Soni Devi's daughter had seen their inappropriate video on Ravinder's phone and had told her father about it.

"Both the accused, Ravindra and Soni Devi, watched various methods on the Internet and YouTube to kill Vikram and dispose of the body after the murder," the official said.

On July 26, Ravindra and his accomplices allegedly pulled Vikram into a car when he was returning home from work. They allegedly strangled him to death with a rope and buried him near Mohammadpur Jharsa village.

"As per the plan, accused Ravindra went to meet his uncle Santarpal, who takes care of cows and buffaloes in Mohammadpur Jharsa village. Ravindra, along with his friends, then killed Vikram, and his uncle held him to bury the body in a pit which was already dug by Santarpal on Ravindra's instructions," the official said.

Vikram's body was exhumed after Ravindra told the police where they had buried him.

"During this entire episode, Soni Devi was in contact with Ravindra over the phone. In order to mislead the police, she first filed a missing report of her husband on July 28, while the woman knew that her husband had been murdered on July 26 and his body had been buried. We are questioning the accused," the spokesperson added.

Police arrested Manish (19) and Fariyaad (20), who allegedly assisted in the murder. They were remanded in police custody for five days on Saturday. The police also arrested Santarpal (60), Ravidra's uncle, who helped bury the body, on Saturday, and he was also remanded in police custody for five days on Sunday, while Soni Devi has been sent to judicial remand.