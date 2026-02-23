Ex-Army Colonel Assaulted, Forced To Pay Rs 30,000 In Gurugram, 5 Arrested

Five men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a retired Army officer and forcing him to transfer Rs 30,000 after a road accident in Gurugram on Monday, police said.

Anil Yadav, a retired Army colonel, was travelling from Sector 5 to Sector 60 on the night of February 21 to attend a wedding when his car collided with another vehicle near Vatika Chowk on Faridabad Road.

When he stepped out to inspect the damage, several men emerged from the other car, allegedly dragged him out of his vehicle, and began assaulting him.

The retired soldier was thrown to the ground and kicked repeatedly.

The accused also smashed his car's headlights and windows using beer bottles, according to the complaint filed at Gurugram's Sector 50 Police Station.

Police said the accused then attempted to force him into their vehicle. However, when their vehicle failed to start, they allegedly demanded compensation for the damage and forced him to transfer Rs 30,000 via UPI.

Based on the written complaint, a case was registered at Sector 50 Police Station under relevant sections of the law.

The five accused were arrested from Gurugram on February 23.

They have been identified as Pankaj (23), a resident of Niganiawas in Rewari district; Vikas (21), from Bagthala in Rewari; Nikhil (21), from Masani in Rewari; Sahil (22), from Khedi Talwana in Mahendragarh district; and Ankit Kumar (22), also from Khedi Talwana in Mahendragarh.

The accused Pankaj, Sahil, and Ankit work at a Nippon company in Rewari, while Vikas is a BA second-year student, and Nikhil is pursuing a BCom in his second year.