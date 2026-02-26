Golgappa Poisoning, Choking Attempt In Forest: Lover's Murder Plot Fails

Every good story has the same ingredients: compelling characters, clear wants and needs, a plot, and a twist. This "love" story from Jharkhand, however, has much more than that. It begins with a simple craving for golgappas and ends with two failed murder plots.

Saket Keshari, a 25-year-old from Jharkhand's Garhwa district, is accused of plotting to murder his 23-year-old lover. Last week, the woman, who is eight months pregnant, asked him to get her golgappas. He complied, but unknown to her, the food had been poisoned. Shortly after eating, she began vomiting and bleeding from her mouth.

Saket then called her and offered to take her to a doctor. However, under the pretext of going to a hospital, he took her to the nearby Bairiya forest on his motorcycle. Once there, he assaulted her and attempted to strangle her. The attack left her with serious injuries near her eye and rendered her unconscious. After regaining consciousness, she managed to hide at the far end of the forest, where she spent the rest of the night in terror.

The following morning, she managed to reach her home and informed her family. Saket and the woman had been in a relationship for six years and even had a child together. They had previously been forced to separate after villagers intervened, but after some time, the accused reached out to her again with a promise of marriage.

An FIR was registered at the Ramkanda police station based on the victim's statement. Acting swiftly, the police arrested Saket Keshari and sent him into judicial custody. A thorough investigation is currently underway.