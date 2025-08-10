Woman's Post About Dumping Gurugram Garbage Outside Ministers' Bungalows Goes Viral. This Happens Next

A woman's social media post about a littered road in Gurugram went viral, prompting the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to take urgent action. The Delhi-based woman named Anuradha Tiwari took to X (formerly Twitter) to call volunteers to help her pick up the garbage dump and throw it outside the ministers' bungalows.

She posted an image of the littered site, and in the caption, she wrote, "I'm looking for volunteers in Gurgaon to help me pick up this kind of garbage and dump it right in front of the ministers' bungalows. Who's interested?"

The post gained massive traction, with users starting to pitch in. One user wrote, "I can arrange JCB for free. Do let me know kahan bhejna hai."

"Kudos to you. May you get your team of good citizens," another user wrote, further slamming people who cause such littering.

"Shame on the leadership that cannot or does not inspire the people to behave more responsibly. Shame also on the agencies that have workers who are paid to get this work done, but neglect it entirely because there is no bribe involved," the user added.

"The change will happen when you stand there and stop one from putting it there for one day. And you have to catch him during the act and force him to take 10 times what he brought. You shouldn't do it. If he refuses, do not let him go. Gather and implement," another user wrote.

Authorities took urgent action

The MCG cleared the littered road within hours of the post going viral, showcasing the power of social media. The civic body also shared a picture of the cleaned-up area, thanking citizens for bringing the issue to their attention.