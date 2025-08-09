Gen Z Rejects Hustle Culture, Viral Post Sparks Debate On Work-Life Balance

The GenZ, short for Generation Z, is known for its straightforward communication, especially in the corporate world, where toxic hustle culture is often glorified. Now, an Instagram user has shared their experience at the workplace where they were asked to stay beyond the routine hours. While the Gen Z employee refused to stay after working hours, their action has led to intense debate on social media.

"I was leaving for home from the office, and my reporting manager told me, 'There's a bit more work, Shatakshi, I'm assigning it to you.' I told him, 'No sir, I need to leave on time today'," said the user.

"I want to leave on time, it's not like I'm trying to leave early. I've completed my working hours-I just don't want to stay extra, because I'm fasting today," they added.

Afterwards, the manager replied saying they had not left the office, despite having been involved in a train journey last night.

"You know what? I was on a train last night, reached at 7 in the morning, came to the office by 7:30, and I'm still here at 6:30 in the evening. Fine, you've given your time to work-okay, you can go home."

The user then gives a lengthy critique about the modern-day corporate culture, where work-life balance remains a dream for many.

"A person works to earn two meals a day, but if they can't even eat those meals in peace, then what's the point? Glorifying struggle unnecessarily, why is that important? What the hell is this? Why do you have to glorify it? Killing yourself with overwork is not something to be proud of. I don't agree with this. I don't care if you fire me from the job, but I'm not okay with it."

'This is classic behaviour'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly three million views and hundreds of comments, with social media users mixed in their responses. A section of users agreed with her assessment, whilst others said the reality was different.

"I love how Gen Z is not up for it. They are outspoken, know their rights and are actually not afraid to apply. I wish I was like that in my early 20s," said one user while another added: "This is classic behaviour! The whole comparison game is pretty much in every office. To make you feel guilty and make you stay longer."

A third commented, "People are not glorifying anything. They are just doing everything to keep their jobs. Soon you realise that you'll have to outperform your direct competition which is your colleague.'

A fourth said: "If I saw one of my staff posting videos whining about work instead of addressing with the seniors, I would not think twice before letting the person go."

Last month, an employer at an artificial intelligence (AI) startup shared their experience of working with a Gen Z intern when the latter asked for leave, stating they weren't 'feeling the vibe'. In a viral Reddit post titled 'Corporate world is not ready for GenZ', the user shared the nonchalant leave application by the intern.

The OP said the language of the mail was 'quite fascinating', but appreciated the new class of workers for being honest about their intentions. In the end, the user ended up approving the leave for the intern.