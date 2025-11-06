Woman's Decomposed Body Found Under Bed In Gurugram, Live-In Partner Missing

The decomposed body of a 26-year-old woman was found under a bed in a rented accommodation in Dundahera village here on Wednesday, police said.

The woman, Angoori, is suspected to have been strangled by her live-in partner, who is absconding, they said.

An FIR has been registered at the Udyog Vihar police station, police added.

According to police, Angoori had been living with a man named Anuj for around one and a half years. The couple had shifted to the rented house in Dundahera around 20 days ago.

Preliminary investigations revealed that she went to work at 9 am and returned at 7 pm. Locals informed that Angoori woman was last seen on October 31, they said.

Police further said that investigations suggest that Anuj killed the woman around a week ago and fled after locking the house from the outside, police said.

The body was found in a highly decomposed state after locals informed police about a foul smell emanating from the room. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the spot, and the body was sent for post-mortem, they added.

"The accused is on the run. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)