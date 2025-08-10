Watch: Canadian Man Fined Rs 18 Lakh For Venturing Into Forest

A retired Canadian armed forces officer has revealed that he was heavily fined for walking in the woods. Jeff Evely, the veteran, took to social media to share a video, where he said he was walking on a mountain road in Coxheath, Nova Scotia, near the Department of Natural Resources, when a fine of $28,872.50 (Rs 18.3 lakh) was imposed on him.

"Nova Scotia just handed me a fine for $28,872.50 for walking into the woods," Mr Evely captioned the video on X (formerly Twitter).

At the start of the clip, Mr Evely can be seen standing on Mountain Road. He points to one side of the road, saying, "Hey everybody, Jess Evely here out in Nova Scotia on Mountain Road in Coxheath. And as you can see behind me, this is the woods."

"But over here, this is not the woods. This is the Department of Natural Resources where conservation officers work, who issued $25,000 fine for going into the woods," he added.

Afterwards, he approaches one of the officers and politely asks: "I understand that you guys issue $25,000 fines right now to anybody who goes in. I am going to go into the woods over here. I don't want to make any trouble for you guys, okay?"

The Air Force veteran, who retired as a Master Warrant Officer after 20 years of service, then ventured into the forest before returning to the officers who instantly imposed a fine on him.

Watch the viral video here:

Nova Scotia just handed me a fine for $28,872.50 for walking into the woods. pic.twitter.com/sARyEzHAzR — Jeff Evely (@JeffEvely) August 9, 2025

The Nova Scotia government has banned hiking, camping, fishing and use of vehicles such as ATVs in the woods due to an elevated wildfire risk. The ban came into effect earlier this week, but the decision has divided the citizens who have complained that it curtails their freedom.

Watch: Stumbling Baby Elephant Walks Alongside Mother Elephant, Hours After Birth

As the video went viral, social media users questioned the government's diktat and sided with Mr Evely for his quiet defiance.

"Hats off to the sargeant major, He's going to win his case and will set a precedent," said one user while another said: "Let me get this straight- in Canada you can't walk in the woods? Wtf is that? Huuuuuuuh? I'm confused."

A third commented: "The government will continue to abuse us as long as we let them. It's all a part of the 15 city/climate lockdown plan."

Notably, the rule banning entry into the woods is in place for provincial Crown land until October 15 or until weather conditions allow them to be lifted.