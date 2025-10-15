Who Is Bhupati And 2 Reasons Behind Dreaded Maoist Commander's Surrender

The surrender of the most-wanted Maoist commander, Bhupati, along with over 60 of his associates, is being billed as a major success in anti-Maoist operations in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.

Mallojula Venugopal Rao, alias Bhupati, is a firebrand member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist)'s Central Committee. He is known by several other aliases, like Sonu, Sonu Dada, Venugopal, Abhay, Master, Vivek, and Venu.

Bhupati had multiple bounties on his head, ranging from Rs 1 crore to 10 crore, in several states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. His surrender leaves the Maoist activities in the Gadchiroli belt almost decimated.

Who Is Bhupati?

Bhupati, 69, is considered one of the most influential leaders and senior strategists in the Maoist movement. He had been active in the banned outfit for 40 years, conducting operations in the "Red Corridor" of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Telangana. He is also a spokesperson for CPI (Maoist), the main underground Maoist organization in India that was banned by the government in 2009.

A BCom graduate, he was involved in plotting and executing several major attacks in the 'Red Corridor' for nearly 40 years. He is also a member of the CPI (Maoist)'s Central Military Commission, the highest Maoist body responsible for planning and approving attacks on security forces and civilians.

He is named in all major attacks and conspiracies in the Gadchiroli belt over the years. He is accused of masterminding several attacks in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh and was linked to attacks on security forces in Maharashtra. These attacks resulted in the deaths of dozens of CRPF, STF, and DRG personnel.

Bhupati also led operations along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. His platoons carried out large-scale attacks to spread terror in the area.

Kishenji's Brother

Bhupati is the brother of the notorious Maoist leader Mallojula Koteshwar Rao, alias Kishenji, a senior Maoist commander himself who was killed in an encounter in 2011 in the West Midnapore district of West Bengal. Both brothers had been prominent figures in the Maoist movement.

Kishenji, as a CPI (Maoist) Politburo member and its military leader, was in charge of the operations in Bengal's Lalgarh since 2008. He helped found the People's War Group (PWG) in 1980 and oversaw its merger with the Maoist Communist Centre of India to form the CPI(Maoist).

Bhupati had started his Maoist activities with the PWG.

Why Did Bhupati Surrender?

Bhupati's surrender follows an appeal by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah had in April asked all underground Maoists to shun violence and join the mainstream. He even set a deadline to end Maoist terror in the country.

"I appeal to the hiding Naxalites to lay down their arms as soon as possible and join the mainstream by adopting the surrender policy of the Modi government. We are determined to free the country from the scourge of Naxalism before 31 March 2026," Shah had said.

Bhupati surrendered earlier this week along with 10 divisional commanders and dozens of other cadres. They also handed over more than 50 weapons, including AK-47s and INSAS rifles.

According to sources, there are two reasons behind his surrender, both internal and external.

Bhupati was constantly living in fear of encounters and actions amid heightened security operations. He and his comrades were cornered by the special anti-Maoist forces like Maharashtra's C-60 commandos and multi-state forces, in Maoist strongholds like Gadchiroli and Abujhmad.

Bhupati had recently told his supporters that surrender was the only option left, sources said. He had appealed within CPI (Maoist) and through press notes to abandon the path of violence and return to peace and dialogue with the state, which would also involve surrender and laying down of weapons.

His proposal was rejected and led to significant internal divisions within the Maoist organization, with the Central Committee even issuing a warning against him.

Declining Support For Maoists

Declining public support over the years and government proposals for the rehabilitation of surrendered Maoists, with a push for industrialisation and development, had a positive impact and effectively wiped out support for the banned activities. Bhupati's wife, Vimala Chandra Sidam, alias Taraka, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore, had surrendered a year ago.

The surrenders are indicative that the Maoist ideology has very few takers today in areas like Gadchiroli that were once the hotbeds of the Maoist militancy.