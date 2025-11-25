26 Maoists With Rs 89 Lakh Collective Bounty Surrender In Chhattisgarh

Twenty-eight Maoists, 22 of them collectively carrying a reward of Rs 89 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Tuesday, officials said.

The cadres, including 19 women, turned themselves in before senior police officials here, citing they were impressed by the 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme of the state government, new surrender and rehabilitation policy and "Poona Margham (rehabilitation for social reintegration), Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bastar Range Sundarraj Pattilingam said.

While the Niyad Nellanar scheme is aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages, Poona Margham is a rehabilitation initiative launched by the Bastar Range police.

Of the surrendered, four hardcore cadres - Pandi Dhruv alias Dinesh (33), a Divisional Committee member; Dule Mandavi alias Munni (26), Chhattis Poyam (18), and Padni Oyam (30), all three members of military company no. 6 of East Bastar division of Maoists - carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, he said.

Among others, Lakhmu Usendi (20), Sukmati Nureti (25), Sakila Kashyap (35), Shambatti Shori (35), Chaite alias Rajita (30) and Budhra Rava (28), all area committee members, carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, he said.

Dinesh, Lakhmu and Sukmatri handed over one Self Loading Rifle (SLR), an Insas rifle and one.303 rifle, respectively, to the police, he said.

The rehabilitation of 28 Maoist cadres in Narayanpur indicates that the end of the violent and anti-people Maoist ideology is near. People are reposing faith in the "Poona Margham" (Rehabilitation for Social Reintegration) initiative and choosing the path of peace and dignity, Pattilingam said.

In the last 50 days, more than 512 Maoist cadres have quit the path of violence and joined the mainstream in the Bastar range, comprising seven districts, including Narayanpur, he said.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria said with this surrender, a total of 287 Maoist cadres have quit violence and joined the mainstream in the district so far this year.

The remaining senior Maoist cadres, including politburo member Devji, Central Committee member Ramdar, Dandakaranya special zonal committee members Pappa Rao, Barse Deva and others, have no option but to renounce violence and join the mainstream, he said.

Around 2200 Maoists, including top cadres, have surrendered in Chhattisgarh in the last 23 months, police said.

