How Telangana Got Maoist Devji, Underground For 40 Years, To Surrender

In a major success for the Telangana Police, four senior commanders of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the Director General of Police B Shivdhar Reddy. The surrender is termed as a significant blow to the outfit's central and state leadership, pulling down the curtains on them in Telangana.

Among those who surrendered was politburo member Tipiri Thirupathi alias Devji, who spent 44 years underground and carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh in Telangana.

The surrender was the result of sustained efforts over several months by State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) officers led by its chief (IG) B Sumathi, senior police officers said.

According to the DGP, communication channels were quietly established with Maoist leaders through trusted sources. Initially, the leaders had serious apprehensions about their safety, legal process, and rehabilitation after surrender.

"We worked step by step to clear their doubts and assured them of security and support," he said.

Confidence-building measures, along with assurances under the state's rehabilitation policy, played a key role in persuading Devji and others to return to the mainstream, said an officer.

Tipiri Thirupathi alias Devji, 44

He highlighted that health complications due to growing age played a crucial role which helped the SIB team to convince them by assuring better treatment apart from rehabilitation and a normal life.

After surrendering, Devji said he decided to lay down arms mainly due to poor health. "I surrendered because of health issues. I will continue my political life and work for the people within the constitutional framework," he said.

The DGP said there has been no fresh Maoist recruitment in Telangana since 2019, a clear indication of their declining influence.

SIB chief B Sumathi played a key role in the surrender of the Maoists.

Sumathi, the Inspector General of the SIB in Telangana, is known for her low-profile but firm approach. She played a key role in strengthening intelligence networks and encouraging underground Maoists to return to the mainstream.

A resident of undivided Andhra Pradesh (from the coastal region), Sumathi joined the Indian Police Service in the early 2000s and served in several important positions across Telangana. Over the years, she has handled law and order, intelligence, and anti-extremist operations with focuses on ground intelligence, community outreach, and careful coordination between field units.

As SIB chief, Sumathi has been closely monitoring Maoist movements, urban networks, and recruitment patterns and that led to a significant rise in surrenders. Sumathi focused on rebuilding informer networks, sustained back-channel communication with Maoist leadership, and spreading awareness about the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, said a top police officer, appreciating her significant role in anti-Maoist operations.

Since 2024, a total of 591 Maoists of different ranks have surrendered before the Telangana Police. This includes four Central Committee Members, 16 State Committee Members, 26 Divisional Committee Secretaries, 85 Area Committee Members and 60 ordinary party members.

Officials said the Telangana government's surrender and rehabilitation policy was a major factor behind the development. The policy provides financial assistance, housing, skill training, and support for employment to those who give up violence. The reward amounts that were in their names are also given to them as part of rehabilitation benefits, helping former Maoists rebuild their lives.

Officials said a mix of dialogue, welfare measures, and firm security action led to the successful operation, describing it as a strong step toward lasting peace in Telangana.