Blasts, Ambushes, Massacres: Top Maoist Barse Deva's Trail Over 20 Years

A 48-year-old senior CPI (Maoist) commander Barse Deva aka Barse Sukka aka Darshan laid down his arms in Hyderabad on Saturday, marking the end of one of the bloodiest chapters of Left Wing Extremism in central India.

The tribal commander joined the extremist movement in 2003, was behind the killing over 121 security personnel and civilians, and was among the last active top commanders of the Maoists in the Bastar region. He surrendered before Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy, bringing with him a massive cache of weapons 48 light machine guns (LMGs) and Rs 20 lakh in cash.

A native of Puvvarthi village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the Koya tribal studied till Class 10, rose from a foot soldier to become the Commander of PLGA Battalion No 1, the most feared armed wing of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit.

He started under ground activities in 2000 as a member of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisaan Mazdoor Sangh (DAKMS) and became a State Committee Member (DKSZCM) of the banned outfit. He held great influence across south Bastar, Dantewada and Sukma areas, known strongholds of the Red Rebels.

Deva was a close associate of Maoist leader Madavi Hidma, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Andhra Pradesh in November last year. He was appointed commander of of Batallion 1 following Hidma's elevation in the party.

Security agencies described him as a hardline strategist, deeply involved in planning high-casualty attacks, IED ambushes and assaults on fortified security camps.

For years, Deva remained one of the most wanted Maoists in the country. A cumulative reward of over Rs 1 crore was announced for his capture. Rs 50 lakh alone was announced by by Chhattisgarh Police and Rs 25 lakh by Telangana Police, apart from other state-level incentives.

According to Telangana and central intelligence agencies, Deva was directly involved in dozens of major Maoist operations, including:



• February 2006, Erraboru (Sukma): IED blast killing 25 Salwa Judum members.

• May 2010, Singavaram (Dantewada): Bus blast killing 30 Koya Special Police Officers, injuring 15.

• March and May 2016, Dantewada: Two separate IED attacks killing 12 CRPF jawans.

• April 2019, Kaukonda: IED attack killing BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and 4 security personnel.

Ambushes:

• October 2011, Netnar (Jeeram Ghati): 6 security personnel killed.

• May 2012, Kirandul (NMDC area): 6 CISF jawans and one civilian driver killed.

• March 2014, Jeeram Ghati: 15 security personnel killed (CRPF and DRG).

• April 2021, Tekulagudem: One of the deadliest ambushes in recent years — 22 CRPF and DRG jawans killed, 31 injured; weapons looted.

• October 2018, Nilawaya: 3 security personnel and one journalist killed.

High-Profile Attacks:

• May 2013, Jhiram Ghati Congress convoy attack: One of the most shocking political massacres in Indian history — 27 Congress leaders killed, including former Union Minister Mahendra Karma and Chhattisgarh Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel.

• January 2024: Participated in coordinated attacks on Dharmaram and Jeeramguda security camps with hundreds of armed cadres.

A total of 121 confirmed deaths and more than 55 injuries, spanning CRPF, DRG, CISF, state police personnel and civilians are reported in these attacks.

Fluent in Koya, Telugu and Hindi, Deva handled activities as an Area Committee Member to Divisional Committee Secretary, and finally the PLGA Battalion Commander over two decades.



Security officials describe his surrender as a strategic setback for the CPI (Maoist), particularly in south Bastar, where the group's influence has already been shrinking due to sustained counter-insurgency operations.