7-Year-Old Andhra Girl's Body Found In Drum. CCTV Shows Killer Walking With Her

A search for a missing seven-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district ended in horror when police discovered her body hidden inside a drum.

The child, the daughter of a local handloom worker, had disappeared on Monday. The search operation, led by Circle Inspector Mohammed Rafi, utilised local CCTV footage, which eventually led the police to the body of the girl.

The investigation shifted from a missing person case to a murder inquiry after the footage helped identify the primary suspect, currently identified as Kulavardhan. While the specific motive behind the brutal act remains unclear, the nature of the crime has caused grief and outrage among the locals.

Speaking from Amaravati during the ongoing Assembly sessions, Madanapalle MLA Nawaz Basha confirmed he had alerted the Chief Minister and Home Minister to the specifics of the case.

Basha, who spoke with the victim's parents to offer condolences, emphasised that the government is seeking the maximum possible penalty for the accused, including life imprisonment or the death penalty. “Justice will be delivered from a humanitarian perspective, not a political one,” he said.

While the suspect is in custody, police have stated that further details will be released following a formal interrogation.