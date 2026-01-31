Advertisement
Boy, 13, Murdered In Indore, Body Found Hidden In Bed

The body of the child, missing since Friday night, was recovered from inside an iron box-bed.

Read Time: 2 mins
The detailed post-mortem report is awaited, the official said.
Indore:

A 21-year-old man and a minor boy were taken into custody on Saturday in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly murdering a 13-year-old boy after he resisted a sexual assault attempt, a police official said.

The body of the child, missing since Friday night, was recovered from inside an iron box-bed kept in a flat of a residential building near his house in Shrinagar Kankad area, MIG police station house officer C B Singh told reporters.

"The flat where the boy's body was found belonged to the 21-year-old man. Both were known to each other. We suspect the boy was killed after he raised an alarm while resisting an unnatural act attempt. Spot inspection has revealed the boy was first attacked on the head with a brick and was strangled with a nylon rope when he was semi-conscious," he said.

The detailed post-mortem report is awaited, the official said, adding all angles were being probed.

