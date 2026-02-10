MBBS Student, 19, Found Dead In Hostel Room In Madhya Pradesh

A 19-year-old MBBS student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a private hostel here on Tuesday morning, police said.

Roshni Kalesh, a resident of Alirajpur, was a first-year student of Gandhi Medical College.

She was found unconscious in the bathroom of a private hostel in the Kohefiza police station area. An empty acid bottle was also recovered from the scene, said Kohefiza police station in-charge Krishna Gopal Shukla.

As Kalesh did not attend her classes in the morning, her roommates became suspicious and visited her hostel room. When the security guards broke open the bathroom door which was locked from inside, she was found lying unconscious on the floor, the official said She was taken to Hamidia Hospital around 8:30 am and doctors declared her dead after examination.

Preliminary investigations revealed that she was under stress due to her studies. Several of her messages to family members mentioned her inability to understand her subjects and the stress she was suffering from.

Kalesh had returned to the city after a visit to her hometown only recently.

The cause of death can be ascertained only after the autopsy report is available, the official said, adding that police are investigating the case from all angles.

