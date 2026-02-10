Biker Stabs Car Driver After Their Vehicles Collide In Madhya Pradesh

What began as a minor road accident spiralled into a murder, sending shockwaves and triggering fear among residents of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur late Sunday night.

The incident occurred near the Durga Temple, Gokulpur. According to police, 27-year-old Akansh (Ekansh) Sahu, a furniture businessman, was driving his Creta car when the vehicle collided head-on with a motorcycle between 11 pm and midnight.

Eyewitnesses said an argument broke out immediately after the collision. Tempers flared, abuses were exchanged, and the situation rapidly escalated. The motorcyclist allegedly called several of his friends to the spot. Within minutes, more than three men arrived and what followed was brutal.

Police say the group attacked Akansh with knives, stabbing him multiple times before fleeing the scene. The attackers disappeared into the night, leaving the businessman bleeding on the road.

Local residents rushed the critically injured Akansh to the district hospital, but despite medical efforts, he died of his injuries on Monday morning. The murder has caused widespread outrage, with residents questioning how a routine traffic dispute could turn so deadly.

Akansh was returning home after meeting friends in Gokulpur when the fatal confrontation took place.

Police have registered a case of murder against unknown accused and launched a search operation. Satish Sahu, Chief Superintendent of Police Ranji, visited the crime scene with his team on Monday. CCTV cameras installed in and around the area are being scanned to identify the attackers.

In a video shot before the attack, Akansh filmed the biker and claimed that he is heavily drunk.

Confirming the sequence of events, Umesh Golhani, Inspector Ranji police station, said "The incident happened after a minor car accident. The man killed in the fight was in a Creta car. The motorcycle rider first collided with the car, which led to an argument. He then called his friends, and the dispute intensified. One of them attacked the victim with a knife. The accused are currently unidentified, but CCTV footage is being reviewed. They will be arrested soon."

Police say arrests are imminent as teams fan out across Jabalpur to track down those responsible for the deadly assault.