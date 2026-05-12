Railways Suspends Ticket Checker After Video Shows Him Offering Rs 700 Vande Bharat Ticket For Rs 380

The Indian Railways has suspended a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) after a viral video allegedly showed him offering a Vande Bharat Express ticket at an unofficial discounted rate. The controversy erupted after a clip shared on X captured the railway official allegedly negotiating a ticket arrangement with a passenger inside a train coach. According to the video, the TTE suggested he could arrange a seat for Rs 380, even though the official fare for the journey was reportedly close to Rs 700.

During the interaction, the official can reportedly be heard telling the passenger that the request was "not allowed." Despite acknowledging this, he allegedly offered to facilitate the journey at the lower amount instead of directing the passenger through regular booking channels.

Vande Bharat ₹750 ticket was being arranged by the TTE for just ₹380.⁰

This guy records it and made it viral😭 pic.twitter.com/hjHH35rPAC — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 12, 2026

The video quickly sparked outrage online, prompting a response from railway authorities, including Railway Seva and the DRM Danapur division. Following the backlash, the TTE was placed under immediate suspension pending a detailed investigation into alleged misconduct and lack of transparency in onboard ticket issuance.

The incident also triggered mixed reactions on social media. While many users criticised the alleged corruption and misuse of authority, others sarcastically described such "adjustments" as a throwback to older railway practices, with some even claiming the TTE was merely "helping" the passenger.

Indian Railways has strict guidelines governing ticket booking and fare collection. While TTEs are authorised to issue onboard tickets in specific cases, such as accommodating waitlisted passengers or assigning vacant seats, any deviation from prescribed procedures or fare structures is treated as a serious violation.