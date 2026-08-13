Punjabi Traveller Amazed By Kasaragod Railway Station Cleanliness In Kerala, Video Viral

A Punjabi traveller has caught social media's attention after being surprised by the cleanliness and sanitation levels at a railway station in Kerala. In an Instagram video titled, 'This is not Japan, it is Kerala,' hitchhiker traveller @backpacker_anmol detailed that he had always heard about Kerala and its progressive people, but upon witnessing the quality and maintenance of public infrastructure, he was completely amazed.

"This is not Japan, it's Kerala! Since childhood, we've always heard that Kerala is the state of educated and progressive people. But today, after coming here, I actually got to see that with my own eyes," said Anmol.

In the now-viral clip, Anmol showed the railway platform that was devoid of litter, dust, and any form of garbage. Passengers were calmly waiting for the train to arrive while the tracks were similarly immaculate.

"Honestly, this is the first time in my life I've seen such a clean and beautiful railway station in India. It's only my first day in Kerala, but after seeing this, I already have a feeling that this state is going to win my heart," he said.

Moving along the platform, Anmol also showcased a comfortable seating area and a dedicated lounge equipped with massage chairs for waiting passengers.

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'Enjoy The Beauty'

As of the last update, the video had gained over 7.8 lakh views and thousands of comments as locals welcomed Anmol to Kerala and urged him to explore the state's beauty.

"Glad to see our hometown getting the appreciation it deserves! Thanks for sharing this, brother!" said one user, while another added: "Our Kasaragod! Enjoy the beauty of Kasaragod. Welcome!"

A third commented: "Welcome to Kasaragod. As a local, it's so awesome seeing a traveller like you exploring our region. Kasaragod is the land of seven languages and untouched nature. Make sure you don't miss Bekal Fort (Kerala's largest fort), the misty Ranipuram, and Ananthapura Lake Temple. Enjoy your time here."

A fourth said: "Thank you, paaji. Being a local, it is a proud feeling and do definitely explore this untapped hidden place. God bless and best wishes!"