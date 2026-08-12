Harvard, IIT Graduate Reveals Why She's In No Hurry To Return To 9-To-5 Job: 'Had Savings, Privilege'

A Harvard and IIT graduate has caught social media's attention after she revealed her decision to quit her regular 9-to-5 job after nearly a decade of working. In a social media post, Charmie Kapoor, who has worked with companies including Razorpay, Microsoft, Dunzo, and Unacademy, detailed that the last time she took a few months off work, she knew she would be back. However, this time, the feeling was different.

Kapoor said she took the plunge a few months ago after deciding she had the savings as well as the privilege to walk out of a regular job. Although it was difficult adjusting to not seeing the salary message pop up, the freedom of not having the calendar dictate her life was liberating.

"I spent the first few weeks waking up and figuring out on the go how I wanted to spend my time. I also started trying things I never got to do with a job, just to see," said Kapoor.

Having got a breather, Kapoor realised how much the work was taking out of her in the form of commute, endless meetings, and working around the clock.

"What surprised me is how much of a job I never noticed I was doing just to get through a job. Commute, meetings, the gap between one thing and the next that you fill without thinking," said Kapoor.

"You don't feel that structure while you're in it. And once it's gone, you start asking questions about things you never used to think twice about."

Kapoor said she was in no hurry to return to a conventional working setup as she had recently declined a major startup. She said it was kind of an opportunity that she would have grabbed with both hands a few years ago, but this time, it didn't ignite her the way she had expected.

"One of the hottest startups in the world reached out about my work. I ended up travelling, meeting the team. It sounded like the perfect thing to do on paper," said Kapoor.

"And yet, it didn't ignite me the way I expected. On paper, it checked every box but I was more excited by the possibility of continuing to make things on my own terms. I wondered if I was just avoiding structure again, or if something in me had actually changed."

As per Kapoor, she was in a place where existentialism was giving her happiness, while absurdism provided peace. "I still don't know how much of one I'll have to give up to keep the other. For now, I'm off to my 5 pm pickleball game," she said.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users agreed with Kapoor's assessment, stating that once someone had tasted freedom, they could not go back to a 9-to-5.

"Welcome to the club. Once you taste freedom, you can't go back," said one user, while another added: "Looking forward to seeing more of your 'absurd' creations haha."

A third commented: "Very relatable, Charmie. I myself travelled the arc from existentialism to nihilism to absurdism last few years. Not sure which camp I belong to completely (maybe I'll lean towards absurdism only). But I have realised it's okay if not all is figured out."

A fourth said: "Exactly. However, apart from the money/wage, I feel like I have some moral obligation to contribute to society by working hard."