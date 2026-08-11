Couple Shares Monthly Living Costs In Himalayan Village: 'We Live In 4BHK'

A couple living in a quiet and scenic village called Gazan, near Manali in Himachal Pradesh, has caught social media's attention after revealing the cost of living in the mountains. In a now-viral Instagram video titled, "Living in the mountains, episode 1," Divya and her partner, Saurav, detailed the various costs that they incurred while living and working from a remote location.

Diviya provided a detailed breakdown of their monthly expenses, ranging from rent and groceries to fuel, electricity, and internet, among other items.

"Let's start with the rent. We also run a homestay near Manali, so we live in a 4BHK. But if someone just plans to live, a rented 1BHK costs around Rs 15,000 and a 2BHK costs around Rs. 25,000," said Divya.

Regarding food and related expenses, Divya explained that they mostly cooked at home. On the odd occasion they ventured outside, Divya said it was not too expensive.

"We cook most of our meals, so our monthly grocery bill is around Rs 10,000, and eating out adds another Rs 5,000," she said, adding that fuel wasn't a huge expense either.

"Fuel isn't a huge expense for us, as we walk here mostly. Still, it is around Rs 3,000 a month," she said.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | Applicant Calls Out Recruiter For Ghosting, Receives 'Wild' Response: 'No One Owes You'

Since they were living in the pristine Himalayas, the water was free, and electricity was 'surprisingly affordable', costing the couple Rs 1,000 monthly.

"Most of our outings are free as nature is easily accessible. We still spend around Rs 3,000 on our little mountain adventures. So all in all, a comfortable monthly living cost.

Putting everything together, Divya estimates that they were spending approximately Rs 50,000 a month to lead a rather comfortable life in the mountains.