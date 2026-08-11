Applicant Calls Out Recruiter For Ghosting, Receives 'Wild' Response: 'No One Owes You'

Finding a job in the current market can be a brutal task. Most applicants have experienced applying to hundreds of roles only to be ghosted by the recruiters. Hurt by the constant ghosting, an applicant decided to call out a recruiter via email, only to receive a 'wild' response, highlighting how difficult the job market had become.

In a social media post titled, 'Called out a recruiter/client for ghosting. The response was wild,' the applicant shared a screenshot of the email conversation with the recruiter. The applicant wrote in a pleasant and formal manner that withholding updates was disheartening and that the candidate deserved better.

"I want to be transparent about my experience. Instead of simply ghosting applicants, it would be more respectful to inform us if we are not qualified or to provide a clear reason for the decision. The current practice of withholding updates is quite disheartening, as applicants invest their time and effort while awaiting a response. Thanks," the applicant wrote,

However, instead of taking the constructive criticism in their stride, the recruiter came up with a vicious email, stating that no one, especially the HRs, owed the applicants anything.

"Good morning, Prince. I would suggest for future reference not to send emails like this. It could leave a bad taste in an employers mouth for further consideration. I understand wanting a response but you also have to realize no one owes you anything. I hope you find future employment," the recruiter said.

Surprised by the response, the applicant replied, saying they just wanted basic professional courtesy and transparency from the recruiter, as it would go a long way for both sides.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Ghosting Isn't Normal'

As the post gained traction, social media users were unanimous in their assessment that modern hiring practices had allowed recruiters to be uncouth to applicants.

"It's the same with online dating. "Ghosting" isn't normal human behavior, but it's so prevalent these days because there are no social repercussions for it," said one user, while another added: "Recruiters are so two-faced. I had one who acted so happy and nice throughout the whole process. I later declined the offer because I received a better offer elsewhere, and the recruiter sent a nasty email saying that he expects the other company would fire me."

A third commented: "I'm convinced nearly all of this awful behaviour, like ghosting and the smug responses going across emails, is a byproduct of online life and emote interviews. It's like a form of the keyboard tough-guy syndrome, but more like keyboard abandonment-of-etiquette syndrome."

A fourth said: "'No one owes you anything.' I hate this attitude so much. Yes, you do owe your candidates basic courtesy and respect. Especially when the entire cost is one ChatGPT-generated email."