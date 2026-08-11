Gamers Raise Over Rs 63 Lakh For Sick Fan Trying To Make It To GTA 6 Launch

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) players from around the world have raised more than Rs 63.8 lakh ($67,000) for Jerry Fort, a 25-year-old man battling a serious interstitial lung disease. The GTA fans are hoping to raise enough funds so that Fort can undergo a lung transplant, allowing him to live long enough to play GTA 6, scheduled to release later this year.

Fort, who goes by the username Void Only, has been uploading music and gaming content on social media since 2022. He has spent the last four years talking about Warframe, Marvel's Spider-Man, Hitman, and GTA 6, according to a report in IGN India. However, he is now fighting for his life.

In an Instagram video titled, 'I just want to play GTA 6,' Fort detailed his current situation, highlighting that his lungs were failing and he was going to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

"Well, this day was inevitable. I'm at the end of my ropes. My lungs can't do it no more. So I'm going to be in the ICU until I get a lung transplant," said Fort.

"My situation is so strange. My lungs are attached to the chest wall, so doing surgery means ripping apart my lungs from my chest wall, physically ripping them, then pulling them out, then replacing them. It's going to be very bloody, very dangerous. It's a very unique case. They believe I'll make it out on the other side. I have hope I will. But I'm a very spiritual individual, so even if I don't, where I go will be great."

Fort sought help from the internet community, stating that his family might set up donations for him.

"If you would like to help, maybe my family will set up donations. I'm not sure. I always was kind of nervous to do donations because everybody needs their money. I never felt like this person deserved everybody's money, but for recovery I would definitely need help," he said.

Subsequently, Fort's mother, Paris, set up a GoFundMe for her son, and the campaign had received support from across the globe.

"I still see a lot of you coming in. I really want to express my gratitude. I'm really thankful for everything. It's beautiful to see," Fort said in a follow-up post, explaining that he was put in an ECMO machine.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | Australian Cops Launch Homicide Investigation Only For Suitcase To Contain Lifelike Doll

GTA 6 Release

Set to release on November 19, 2026, GTA 6 arrives more than 13 years after GTA V, the second-best-selling video game of all time. According to the two trailers released so far, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval will be the primary characters of GTA VI, inspired by notorious American criminals Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

Last week, Rockstar announced that the extended footage of the game will be released on August 27 on Netflix and YouTube, with the streaming giant having a six-hour exclusivity window.