Australian Cops Launch Homicide Investigation Only For Suitcase To Contain Lifelike Doll

Australian police have called off an investigation over a body found in a suitcase after concluding that the "victim" was, in fact, a lifeless doll. On Sunday (Aug 9), New South Wales Police (NSW) officers were called to the small town of Oallen, located approximately 134 miles south of Sydney, at around 12:50 pm local time, when two members of the public on a Sunday drive found a dumped suitcase on the side of the road.

Officers attached to the Hume Police District established a crime scene but did not examine the contents too closely, according to a report in NBC News. After initial investigations, the item was retained in the bag and sent for forensic examination at the Forensic Medicine laboratory.

However, the following day, the NSW Police informed that the bag had been investigated and found to contain a lifelike doll wearing clothing.

"Following forensic examinations, this morning, police confirmed the item located in the bag was a lifelike doll, wearing clothing, with hair and a nose piercing. The item also had markings that resembled bruises and grazes. Investigations have concluded," read the statement by the police.

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'Integrity of Investigation'

Superintendent Linda Bradbury said the content in the suitcase was mistaken for a human originally, as they were very realistic in terms of looking like human remains. Bradbury added that the doll also had markings that resembled bruises and grazes.

When questioned about how a doll was mistaken for a human being, Bradbury explained that standard protocols were followed. She added that because the crime scene remained largely undisturbed, the true nature of the item could not be immediately determined.

"The idea is to not disturb crime scenes as much as possible, to maintain the integrity of our investigation," Bradbury said, adding she had "no regrets" about how the case was handled.