Man, 39, Arrested After Car Crashes Into Russian Consulate In Australia

Australian police arrested a man on Monday after a car was driven into the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney.

New South Wales Police said they were called to the Russian consulate after reports that an unauthorised vehicle was parked in the driveway.

Officers attempted to speak to the driver, who then allegedly "drove his vehicle into the gates of the property", police said in a statement.

The 39-year-old man was arrested and is assisting police with their investigations, the statement added.

Local media showed footage of a white car with two windows smashed parked next to a Russian flag on the lawn of the consulate.

