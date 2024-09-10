Australian Police Search For Man Who Poured Boiling Hot Coffee On 9-Month-Old Baby

Queensland Police have issued an arrest warrant

Australian police have launched an international manhunt for a suspect accused of pouring hot coffee on a 9-month-old baby, resulting in severe burns to the child's face and limbs, according to the BBC. Authorities believe the man fled the country after committing the crime, which took place last month and shocked the nation.

Queensland Police have issued an arrest warrant for the 33-year-old suspect, who is wanted on charges of intending to cause grievous bodily harm - a charge that could result in a life sentence.

However, on Monday, police revealed that their primary suspect had flown out of Sydney Airport just six days after the incident and only 12 hours before his identity was confirmed.

The attack occurred on August 31, while the infant was at a picnic with his family in a suburban park. Witnesses reported that a "strange man" approached, poured hot coffee from a flask onto the child, and then fled on foot.

The baby was given immediate first aid, and an off-duty nurse took him to her nearby apartment to treat his burns with cold water. Despite these efforts, the child sustained severe injuries that have required multiple surgeries, and his parents say he faces a long recovery process.

Detective Inspector Paul Dalton described the case as one of the "most complex and frustrating" he had ever led. He confirmed that police know both the suspect's identity and the country to which he fled but said revealing these details could jeopardize the investigation.

The suspect is described as an "itinerant" worker who had visited Australia repeatedly since 2019 and had residences in both New South Wales and Victoria. Det. Insp. Dalton also mentioned that the man was aware of "police methodologies" and had engaged in "counter-surveillance activities" to avoid capture.

The baby's parents expressed their devastation upon learning that the suspect had left the country, though they were also relieved that he was gone. "It sounds like they were very, very close to catching him, and this means we're going to have to wait who knows how long to get justice for our son," the mother told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The boy is reportedly in "good spirits," his father said, but he may still require further skin graft surgeries. An online fundraising campaign for the baby has raised over A$150,000 so far.