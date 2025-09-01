Top Court Dismisses E20 Petrol Plea As Centre Says "Will An Englander Dictate..."

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL challenging the government's E20 or ethanol blending plan - i.e., to blend all petrol sold in the country with 20 per cent ethanol by 2025/26.

A bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran struck down the plea after Attorney General R Venkataramani told the court the petitioner - who asked for ethanol-free petrol for pre-2023 vehicles - "is an Englander, i.e., someone from outside who will dictate what petrol to use".

During the hearing senior advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the petitioner, referred to a 2021 NITI Aayog report that expressed concern about six per cent reduced fuel efficiency for older vehicles - specifically those manufactured before 2023 - running on the blended petrol.

"We have to be given an option... we are not against E20 but at least let suppliers inform us that some vehicles are not compliant with the same. Only vehicles post-April 2023 can tolerate E20."

The petitioner acknowledged E20 is a "logical progression as far as fuel is concerned" and said he was not contesting the higher blend, but only challenging "non-availability of E10 petrol".

Mr Venkataramani countered by calling the petitioner a 'name-holder' for a 'huge lobby' with vested interests. He claimed E20 would benefit sugarcane farmers and save foreign exchange.

"Will people outside the country dictate what kind of fuel India should use?"

The government's E20 blend push has led to pushback from car owners and auto enthusiasts who believe the mix will adversely affect engine performance and mileage, causing more mechanical issues and a reduction in the overall lifespan and reliability of their cars.

Earlier this month the government said the move would not only reduce pollution and save money on oil imports, but also lead to better acceleration and even ride quality.

"A study on life cycle emissions of Ethanol done by NITI Aayog has said that GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions in case of use of sugarcane and maize-based ethanol are less by 65% and 50%, respectively than those of petrol," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

Stressing the rural economy has seen transformative benefits because of the move, the ministry also said increasing incomes of farmers had helped curb farmer suicides.

Meanwhile, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told NDTV vehicular pollution had reduced post ethanol blending. "The aim is to curb the carbon footprint (of vehicular traffic in India) and reduce fossil fuel use," he said at an NDTV green energy summit.

Ethanol blending averaged 12.06 per cent in 2022/23 and rose to 14.6 per cent the next year. By February this year, it had reached 19.6 per cent. The 20 per cent mark was crossed soon after.