"Not Real Facts": Centre Dismisses Concerns Over Ethanol-Blended Petrol

The Centre has dismissed growing public concerns around the use of 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20), especially in older vehicles. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas called such fears "largely unfounded" and not backed by "scientific evidence or expert analysis."

In a detailed clarification posted to X, the ministry responded to recent media reports and user complaints suggesting that E20 fuel could damage engines, reduce fuel efficiency, or lead to increased maintenance costs.

"The narrative that ethanol blending in petrol is harming vehicles or causing undue hardship to consumers is not based on real facts and lacks a technical foundation," the ministry said.

The ministry acknowledged that ethanol has a lower energy density than petrol, which may lead to a slight reduction in mileage. But it said that the drop was minor and well within acceptable limits.

According to government estimates, the fall in fuel efficiency is about 1-2% for four-wheelers designed for 10% ethanol (E10) and calibrated for E20, and around 3-6% for other vehicles.

"This marginal drop in efficiency can be further minimised through improved engine tuning and use of E20-compatible materials, which leading automobile manufacturers have already adopted," it said, adding that E20-compliant vehicles have been available in India since April 2023.

On concerns about potential engine corrosion, particularly in older cars and two-wheelers, the ministry said that safety standards were already in place. Ethanol-compatible materials and corrosion inhibitors are mandated through specifications by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Automotive Industry Standards.

"Replacement of some rubber parts or gaskets could be advised in certain older vehicles after prolonged use of say 20,000 to 30,000 km. This replacement is inexpensive and easily done during regular servicing of the vehicle," the statement said.

????Some articles/ reports in the media have raised concerns about the potential negative impact of 20% ethanol blending (E20) in petrol, particularly with regard to older vehicles and customer experience. These concerns, however, are largely unfounded and not supported by… — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) August 4, 2025

The ministry also referred to multiple studies conducted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), and Indian Oil Corporation (R&D), which tested both legacy and new vehicles over 100,000 km.

"Tests showed no significant differences in power, torque, or fuel consumption. Moreover, E20 fuel passed hot and cold startability tests without any engine damage," it said.

International studies cited by the government also support these findings.

The ministry said the ethanol-blended fuel programme is essential for cutting crude oil imports, lowering carbon emissions, and supporting farmers. Ethanol is made not only from sugarcane, but also from surplus rice, maize, and crop waste, making the programme both eco-friendly and economically viable.

Since 2014-15, the government claims ethanol blending has saved over Rs 1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange and reduced carbon emissions by 700 lakh tonnes. Farmers have earned over Rs 1.2 lakh crore through ethanol-linked payments.

Addressing claims of a rushed rollout, the ministry said the shift to E20 has followed a phased and planned approach since 2021, with inputs from ministries, automakers, fuel retailers, and standards bodies.