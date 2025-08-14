Maruti Suzuki Likely To Roll Out E20 Conversion Kits Amid Ethanol Push

While there has been a backlash from vehicle owners over the introduction of 20 percent ethanol-blended petrol (E20), the government has emphasised the fact that the move will help improve the performance of the vehicles. However, owners of older vehicles are still worried about the effects of the new fuel on their vehicles. Reassuring such motorists, multiple brands have announced measures for owners of non-compliant vehicles.

Among the manufacturers reassuring consumers is Maruti Suzuki, which is likely to offer E20 material upgrade kits for vehicles that are 10 to 15 years old, as per Autocar India's report. However, the details regarding the pricing of the upgrades are scarce. The report suggests that the cost of these upgrade kits can range between Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000, varying based on the model. Similarly, other brands are also exploring options for such upgrades, including those in the two-wheeler industry.

Modifications to ensure a vehicle meets E20 compliance require the replacement of specific components, including metal, rubber, and plastic parts such as fuel lines, seals, and gaskets. However, some effort is still necessary for testing and validation, particularly for engines that are no longer being produced. Therefore, the development of these components will be an added consideration. Additionally, achieving overall E20 compliance might pose challenges when returning an engine to ensure that emission levels adhere to the specified limits.

Addressing the concerns of vehicle owners regarding wear and tear of parts, the government issued a statement saying, "In most parameters, including drivability, startability, metal compatibility, and plastic compatibility, there are no issues. Only in case of certain older vehicles, some rubber parts and gaskets may require replacement earlier than in case non blended fuel was used. This replacement is inexpensive and can be easily managed during routine servicing. It may need to be done once in the lifetime of vehicle and is a simple process to be carried out at any authorised workshop."