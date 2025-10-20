Why JMM Dropped Out Of Bihar Contest Days After Declaring It Would Go Solo

Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha or JMM has announced that it would not contest the assembly elections in Bihar shortly after declaring that it would go solo and contest six seats in the neighbouring state. The party, which is an ally in the Opposition INDIA bloc, has attributed its earlier decision to a "political conspiracy" by its allies - Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress. It also said it would re-evaluate the alliance with them in Jharkhand, making it clear that the rift within the Grand Alliance will have wider ramifications.

The JMM, though, said they had deprived it of seats in Bihar. Both parties are part of Chief Minster Soren's government in Jharkhand.

Read: Hemant Soren's Party To Contest 6 Seats In Bihar Polls

Senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar said his party will review the alliance in Jharkhand with the Congress and RJD, and give a proper reply to the "snub".

"The RJD and the Congress are responsible for keeping JMM from contesting the election as part of a political conspiracy. JMM will give a befitting reply to this, and review its alliance with RJD and Congress," said Kumar, who is also the state tourism minister.

"Political games were played with JMM... We will not support any political party there. Mahagathbandhan will suffer the consequences of JMM not being a part of it in these elections," he added.

Over the weekend, the JMM had announced that it would contest six seats -- Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui and Pirpainti - in Bihar. Its announcement came after the Congress and the RJD, unable to come to an understanding about seat share, had started fielding candidates unilaterally, setting up friendly contests in some seats.

Today was the deadline for submission of nomination papers in the six seats.

Elections to 243 seats of the Bihar assembly will be held on November 6 and November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.