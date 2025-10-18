"Data Is New Oil": Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shows Chip At NDTV World Summit

Digital credit, fast mobile data and large language models (LLMs) - these are among some of the initiatives that India has taken in its digital-led growth story, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the NDTV World Summit in Delhi today.

He also brought a palm-sized model of a homegrown semiconductor wafer that has potential to disrupt global market leaders in this industry.

Most importantly, Vaishnaw said data sovereignty must stay geographically within India.

"Data is the new oil," he said. "Data centers are the new refineries. The new economy which is taking shape in today's economy. We must take control of our destiny and make sure that the talent we have in our country finds opportunities here," Vaishnaw said.

India is using the world's latest tools to make chips which very few have.

"We have a very significant talent base that has given us a unique strength. Already 20 per cent of our design engineers, global design engineering talent is in India. And today we are designing chips of 2 nanometers in our country," the Union IT Minister said on Day 2 of the NDTV World Summit.

"Earlier it used to be 5 nanometers, 7 nanometers. Now 2 nanometer chips are here; they are the most complex of chips, the smallest. Those are now designed in India," he said.

He then took out a palm-sized semiconductor wafer to illustrate his explanation of a complex subject.

"This is a very complex industry because the magnitude and dimensions at which we have to work and the complexity are really, really difficult. So, a chip can be extremely small, you can't even see it with a microscope. It's 10,000 times smaller than human hair," Vaishnaw said.

He said that kind of work in fabricating a chip is like building an entire city on a small little wafer.

"This is a wafer," the Union Minister said, holding the homegrown chip. "On this, building a complete city which will have its own plumbing, its own heating, its own electrical network, its own circuits and huge, it's a very, very complex thing," he added.

The Union Minister cited what somebody told him happened when the power supply went off for five minutes, for example.

"It was a loss of $200 million. That kind of complexity is there and the chemicals and gases which are used are extremely pure, ultra-pure chemicals and gases, 500-plus chemical parts per billion purity," Vaishnaw added.

About NDTV World Summit 2025

NDTV World Summit 2025 is centred around the theme 'Edge of the Unknown: Risk. Resolve. Renewal.' The two-day gathering is an invitation to venture beyond boundaries and borders - to explore the unfamiliar in pursuit of a more conscious, collective future.

The 2025 edition of the NDTV World Summit brings together an extraordinary gathering of minds - heads of state, cultural icons, business architects, innovators, and voices of moral imagination to engage in a new kind of dialogue. One rooted in courageous questioning, in thoughtful exploration of what it means to navigate complexity with clarity and conscience.