17-Year-Old Girl Vanishes After Reaching Airport In Australia, Search Underway

A 17-year-old girl in Australia has been missing for several days after failing to board a scheduled flight from Bundaberg Airport in Queensland, authorities said. The teen, identified as Pheobe Bishop by local media, was last seen on the morning of May 15 and has not been heard from since, People reported.

Queensland Police said Pheobe was dropped off by acquaintances near Airport Drive around 8:30 am local time, but never entered the terminal or checked in for her flight. She had been booked to travel to Brisbane and onward to Western Australia to visit a friend.

"There is no confirmation whether she left the airport on her own," Detective Acting Inspector Ryan Thompson told Australian media. "Investigations are ongoing, including reviewing CCTV footage to track her movements."

Police conducted a land search of the airport premises and surrounding areas, but neither Pheobe nor any of her belongings have been found. Authorities are now appealing for public assistance, especially dashcam footage from around Airport Drive and Samuels Road between 8:30 and 9:30 am on the day she disappeared.

Pheobe is described as approximately 180 cm tall, with a pale complexion, long dyed red hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a green tank top, grey sweatpants, and carrying luggage.

Her family says the disappearance is out of character. "As time passes, our concern is only growing," said Inspector Thompson.

Pheobe's mother, Kylie Johnson, has been making emotional appeals online, writing in one Facebook post: "My heart is breaking and so are those of her siblings, her family, and our friends. She would never leave without contacting us."

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward as the search continues.