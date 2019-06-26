Australia Police Expertly Trolls England Fans After World Cup Victory

Queensland Police's tweet has received a ton of amused responses

Offbeat | | Updated: June 26, 2019 15:48 IST
Australia's win against England led to some good-natured Twitter trolling (AFP)


Queensland Police took a dig at England cricket fans after their team's defeat to Australia in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. England suffered a 64-run defeat to Australia at Lord's on Tuesday. Australia's big victory against their traditional rivals prompted Queensland Police to share a tongue-in-cheek tweet that has gone viral online.

"The tears of English cricket fans have made driving conditions tricky this morning. Drive safe Brisbane," the police force wrote on Twitter in a not-very-subtle dig at England.

Their sense of humour was widely appreciated on Twitter, where their post has been 'liked' over 3,500 times. The tweet has also received a ton of amused responses, including one from actor Russell Crowe, who has lived most of his life in Australia.

Take a look at some of the other hilarious responses that the tweet has collected:

Australia became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after defeating hosts England.

What do you think of Queensland Police's tweet? Let us know using the comments section.

