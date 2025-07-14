Why Was Donald Trump Booed At FIFA Club World Cup Final? Video Goes Viral

US President Donald Trump was the subject of booing at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday when he attended the Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) FIFA Club World Cup final. Mr Trump was attending the event alongside First Lady Melania Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. He was also flanked by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, with whom he presented the competition's trophy, individual awards and runners-up medals.

Mr Trump was first booed while appearing on video boards during the playing of the national anthem before the match. Subsequently, he was booed again while walking out alongside Mr Infantino to hand over the trophies.

Video clips of the booing have gone viral, inviting myriad reactions from social media users. "What the hell is he doing in soccer? We don't want him. Never did. WWE is more his speed," said one user while another added: "He gets booed at every sporting event besides UFC and college football games."

Watch the video here:

🚨BREAKING: Loud boos ERUPT the moment Donald Trump appears on the Jumbotron during the National Anthem at the World Cup Final. The camera cut away almost instantly. The world is watching and MAGA is crumbling. pic.twitter.com/d18apcplYQ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 13, 2025

Here's another angle of Donald Trump getting loudly booed at the FIFA Club World Cup today in New Jersey. So embarrassing for him! pic.twitter.com/5WIaiSYQ2E — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 13, 2025

During the national anthem at the Club World Cup, the Jumbotron went to President Trump, who was standing and saluting next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino.



Some boos rang out, and the screen quickly moved elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/9XY2MAr2vu — Matt Viser (@mviser) July 13, 2025

Apart from the booing, Mr Trump caused controversy as he gatecrashed Chelsea's trophy lift. After Chelsea captain Reece James received the trophy from Mr Trump, he waited for the latter to leave the stage. However, the Republican leader stood his ground, smiled and kept clapping. After a while, the amused Chelsea players goyt on with the celebrations.

Notably, next year's World Cup final will also be held at the same stadium, which will coincide with the 250th anniversary of America's independence.