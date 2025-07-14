Advertisement
Why Was Donald Trump Booed At FIFA Club World Cup Final? Video Goes Viral

Donald Trump was first booed while appearing on video boards during the playing of the national anthem before the match.

Read Time: 2 mins
Why Was Donald Trump Booed At FIFA Club World Cup Final? Video Goes Viral
US President Donald Trump next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

US President Donald Trump was the subject of booing at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday when he attended the Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) FIFA Club World Cup final. Mr Trump was attending the event alongside First Lady Melania Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. He was also flanked by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, with whom he presented the competition's trophy, individual awards and runners-up medals.

Mr Trump was first booed while appearing on video boards during the playing of the national anthem before the match. Subsequently, he was booed again while walking out alongside Mr Infantino to hand over the trophies.

Video clips of the booing have gone viral, inviting myriad reactions from social media users. "What the hell is he doing in soccer? We don't want him. Never did. WWE is more his speed," said one user while another added: "He gets booed at every sporting event besides UFC and college football games."

Watch the video here:

Apart from the booing, Mr Trump caused controversy as he gatecrashed Chelsea's trophy lift. After Chelsea captain Reece James received the trophy from Mr Trump, he waited for the latter to leave the stage. However, the Republican leader stood his ground, smiled and kept clapping. After a while, the amused Chelsea players goyt on with the celebrations.

Notably, next year's World Cup final will also be held at the same stadium, which will coincide with the 250th anniversary of America's independence.

Donald Trump, Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup
