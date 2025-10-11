Watch: Australian Female Cop Sets World Record With 733 Pull-Ups In One Hour

An Australian female police officer has shattered a nearly decade-old world record, showing phenomenal strength and determination, according to Guinness World Records. Jade Henderson successfully completed an incredible 733 pull-ups in one hour on August 22nd.

The remarkable feat, which averages more than 12 pull-ups per minute, took place in Gold Coast. Henderson undertook the gruelling challenge as a way to test her own physical and mental limits.

She surpassed the previous record of 725 pull-ups, set by fellow Australian Eva Clarke in 2016. After achieving the new record, Henderson expressed her hope that her accomplishment would inspire others to push their own boundaries and reach their full potential.

Watch the video here:

"I decided to start training for the pull-up world record because I liked the idea of doing something that nobody else has ever done. I also wanted to see what my mind and body were physically capable of," 32-year-old Henderson told Guinness World Records.

The athlete said she initially planned to attempt the 24-hour record, a record currently held by Olivia Vinson (Australia) with a total of 7,079. But a training injury forced her to change her approach.

"In April, I did what was supposed to be my last training session before attempting the 24-hour record," she said.

"I did 3,500 pull-ups in 12 hours and tore my bicep. I had a partial tear of the bicep tendon and muscle. I had to rest my arm for about six weeks before I was able to do pull-ups again."

Henderson settled on the one-hour record to prevent any further injuries.

"I didn't have a set number that I was aiming for," she said. "I knew it was going to be tough to beat the previous record of 725, so I was just aiming to get a couple more reps than that."

The record attempt was ultimately successful, with 733 pull-ups completed in the hour.

"I was really happy with the result. I gave it everything that I had, and in that moment I don't think I could have done any better," she said.