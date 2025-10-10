Afghan Minister Sparks Outrage With 'Ban' On Women Journalists At Press Meet

A press conference by Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi has caused outrage because no women were allowed to attend the event.

Muttaqi is a part of the Taliban government in Afghanistan and the group is known for the restrictions it imposes on women, essentially barring them from working. The Taliban's human rights record and the possibility of terror groups getting a safe haven in Afghanistan have been some of the factors which have made India cautious in its engagement with the group.

Muttaqi, who arrived in India on Thursday, held talks with Jaishankar on Friday. The meeting, seen as a big reset of ties, saw India announcing that the technical mission in Kabul would be upgraded to an embassy, which was welcomed by the Afghanistan foreign minister.

"India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan. I am pleased to announce the upgrading of India's Technical Mission to the status of embassy," Jaishankar said.

A press conference by Muttaqi in the afternoon at Afghanistan's embassy, however, saw women being stopped from attending. NDTV raised the issue with security personnel at the embassy, but they did not relent.

Several journalists then took to social media to express their anger and also pointed out that all women reporters had respected the dress code. Many social media users also questioned the action.

Terror Remark

The Afghanistan foreign minister said during the press conference that his country does not give any space to terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, which have carried out several attacks against India, and urged Pakistan to do the same.

"Not a single one of them is in Afghanistan. Not an inch of land is controlled by them in the country... Let other countries also act against such terror groups like Afghanistan did for peace," he said, in an unmistakable reference to Pakistan.

Blaming Pakistan for a recent attack in the country, Muttaqi said no one should have a problem with peace in the country.

"Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend. Afghanistan wants relations based on mutual respect, trade, and people-to-people relations," said the minister.