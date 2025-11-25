"Not Criminal Conspiracy, Plain Murder": Himanta Sarma On Zubeen Garg's Death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said singer Zubeen Garg's death was not an "accident" but a "murder". The 52-year-old singer-composer died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in a sea in Singapore on September 19.

"After a preliminary probe, the Assam Police was sure that it was not a case of culpable homicide, but it was a plain and simple murder," Sarma said while speaking in the Assam Assembly during an adjournment motion moved by the opposition to discuss the death of the singer.

"One of the accused killed Garg, and others helped him. Four to five people are being booked in the murder case," Sarma claimed.

Our #BelovedZubeen was murdered. The accused will face the wrath of the law. pic.twitter.com/KbT347mojB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 25, 2025

Garg, who was in Singapore to participate in the North East India Festival (NEIF), died while swimming in the sea during a yacht trip.

The Sarma-led government subsequently formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police to probe Garg's death after more than 60 cases were filed across the state.

A one-man inquiry commission, headed by Gauhati High Court's sitting judge, Justice Soumitra Saikia, was also formed to probe the incident.

Days later, the NEIF organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager, Siddharth Sharma, his two band members -- Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta -- and Garg's cousin, Sandipan Garg, who is a senior Assam police officer, were arrested for their alleged role in the death of the musician.

Garg's personal security officers -- Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya -- were also arrested after police found huge financial transactions, worth over Rs 1.1 crore, from their accounts.

All seven arrested people, currently under judicial custody, were charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence.

Sarma said the SIT will file a "watertight chargesheet, and the motive behind the crime will shock the people of the state".

"After the chargesheet in the murder case is submitted in December, the probe will be expanded to include negligence, criminal breach of trust and other aspects," he said.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is also carrying out an independent investigation into Garg's death.

On Monday, the commission extended the date for recording statements and submission of evidence till December 12.

The commission began recording statements and receiving evidence in connection with the incident from November 3, and the earlier deadline was November 21.