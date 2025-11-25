PM Modi In Ayodhya Today, To Hoist Sacred Flag Of Ram Temple: 10 Points

The Ram temple of Ayodhya is all set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special visit today to hoist the temple flag -- a sacred ceremony called "Dhwaj Arohan".

Here are the top 10 points in this story: PM Modi will hoist a 22-foot religious flag and lead the rituals in presence of sadhus, dignitaries, and members of the Ram Janambhoomi Trust. The right-angled triangular saffron flag will bear the symbol of the Sun - representing eternal energy, divine radiance, virtue, and enlightenment and all the qualities associated with Lord Ram. The flag - also inscribed with the symbol of 'Om' -- will be placed atop a 'shikhar' built in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style. The programme will take place on a day coinciding with the Muhurat of Ram and Sita's Vivah Panchami, the Prime Minister's office has said. "The date also marks the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 uninterrupted hours in the 17th Century," said a statement from PM Modi's office. The rituals will be performed by 108 Acharyas from Ayodhya, Kashi, and South India, under the guidance of noted Kashi scholar Ganeshwar Shastri The temple will be accessible only to invited guests with QR-coded passes till 2.30 pm. The city has been spruced up for the visit -- roads have been cleaned, new stop signs installed and sanitation teams have carried out extensive maintenance work. The trust is expecting nearly 6,000 guests it has invited for the historic event. PM Modi had presided over the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for Ram Mandir in August 2020 -- nearly a year after the Supreme Court awarded the 2.77-acre disputed land for the construction of the temple.

