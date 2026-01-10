Ayodhya Bans Delivery Of Non Veg Food Within 15 Km Radius Of Ram Temple

The Ayodhya administration on Friday banned the delivery of non-vegetarian food items within a 15-km radius of the Ram temple.

The move follows repeated complaints about online food delivery platforms supplying non-veg items in areas marked under the 'Panchkosi Parikrama', officials said.

Reports also indicated that some hotels and homestays in Ayodhya were serving non-vegetarian food and alcoholic drinks to guests, they said, adding that authorities have issued a strict warning to establishments to refrain from such activities.

Despite a May 2025 decision by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation to ban the sale of liquor and meat along the 14-km Ram Path, the route connecting Ayodhya and Faizabad, the ban on liquor sales has hardly been implemented in these nine months, with over two dozen outlets selling alcohol along the stretch, locals said.

Reacting to the delay, a municipal officer said the cvic body had removed meat shops along the Ram Path, including rhose in Faizabad, but the district administration's authorisation was required to act against liquor vends.

Assistant Food Commissioner Manik Chandra Singh said complaints had surfaced that non-veg food items continued to be delivered to tourists through online platforms despite the ban.

"Following the complaints, the ban on online non-vegetarian food delivery has been imposed. All hotels, shopkeepers and delivery companies have been informed, and continuous monitoring will be conducted to ensure compliance," he added.

