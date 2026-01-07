BJP's Northeast Patriarch, Ex-Minister, Vajpayee Aide Kabindra Purkyastha Dead

Assam BJP's patriarch and former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha passed away at Silchar Medical College on Wednesday. He was 94. Purkayastha was the patriarch of the BJP in Assam, who had played a remarkable role for the organisational set of the party in Assam.

Widely regarded as the patriarch of the Assam BJP, Purkayastha was known for his simplicity, intellectual depth, and disciplined approach to public life. Before entering politics, he served as a teacher, a background that shaped his measured and principled political journey.

He went on to serve as the Minister of Communications of India during the Atal Bihari Vijpayee-led NDA government, earning respect for his commitment to national service and administrative integrity.

His death has sparked an outpouring of grief across political lines. Soon after the news broke, senior political leaders, BJP workers, and well-wishers gathered at Silchar Medical College to pay their last respects.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Pained by the passing of former MP and Union Minister Shri Kabindra Purkayastha Ji. His commitment to serving society and contribution towards Assam's progress will always be remembered".

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2026

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma post read: "Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran leader, former Union Minister and an inspiration for us all, Shriman Kabindra Purkayastha. A prolific intellectual, a committed karyakarta - he was an institution in himself, someone who laid the foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the region and helped it grow as Assam's preferred political party".

"From the lanes of Silchar to the corridors of Parliament, from his days as Pracharak to a Union Minister, he consistently kept people and their issues at the forefront as he championed the cause of Assam and North East in various forums. For us karyakartas, he was not only a people's representative but also a mentor, an elder, a reassuring presence who showed that politics is about values, simplicity, service and above all taking care of each other as family members".

"Deeply pained by the passing of senior leader and former Union Minister Shri Kabindra Purkayastha ji. A true stalwart of the BJP, he dedicated his entire life to building the organisation from the grassroots, setting a benchmark for selfless service," said Assam's former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Purkayastha's life, he said, was a "shining example of seva (service) and samarpan (dedication)".

"For thousands of karyakartas like me, his journey and guidance have been a constant source of inspiration. He was a source of courage, devotion, a guiding light and truly a father figure to me," he added.

Sonowal said Purkayastha's death has left a void that will be hard to fill, and extended his condolences to his son Kanad Purkayastha, family members and followers.