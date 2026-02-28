Alliances Involving BJP Likely To Be Finalised By March 10 In Assam

In an important political development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted that the AGP and BJP alliance is likely to be finalised on March 10 for the assembly election.

The AGP is a longtime partner of the BJP in the northeast state and a founding member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

There are chances of friendly fights between the two allies in a few seats in Assam in order to meet aspirations of local workers of both parties, sources added.

The BJP is also expected to finalise seat-sharing with the BPF by March 10.

In the last assembly election, the BPF was with the Congress, but this time it has come to the NDA-fold.

While the seat-sharing talks of the BJP with its other partner party from Bodoland region UPPL are stuck, Himanta Biswa earlier said UPPL will not go with the Congress.

The Congress faces the prospect of an alliance hassle over seat-sharing with Raijor Dal, a regional outfit led by MLA Akhil Gogoi. Sources said talks are going on for an alliance with Raijor Dal, but somehow things are not going well with the Congress.

Congress sources told NDTV that seat-sharing with the regional party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and the Left parties are almost finalised, and they are waiting for an announcement from the Congress high command.