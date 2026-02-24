Assam Woman, 28, Gang-Raped In Front Of Boyfriend, Rapists Extort Rs 10,000

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by multiple men at knifepoint while she went for an evening out with her boyfriend. According to reports, the men later extorted money from the victim.

The incident happened on February 19, police said. A complaint was lodged by the victim, and a case was registered in connection with the incident.

The survivor wrote in the FIR that at least seven men raped her one by one, and then forced her to transfer an amount of Rs 10,000 to one of their accounts.

According to the family members of the victim, she was in a car with her boyfriend at the bypass road, a few kilometres from Silchar town, when a group of men appeared in a Mahindra Thar and attacked them.

"They first asked the couple about their whereabouts and suddenly grabbed the woman and her friend. There were 7 to 8 men. Some of them grabbed the man, and they raped her one by one in front of him," the victim's family members alleged.

The case was registered at Silchar Sadar Police Station.

Police said that the victim identified two of them, and both of them were arrested by Sunday. They have been identified as Nilotpal Das (25) and Subol Das (27), both residents of the Ashram Road area of Silchar town.

According to police, the victim has undergone the mandatory medical examinations, and her statement has also been recorded.

This incident has sparked widespread anger among citizens, and thousands of locals have posted about it on social media. They have demanded strict action for the accused.

Political leaders, including Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, also demanded strict action.

"The news of a gang rape in Silchar, Assam is extremely disturbing. The @CMOfficeAssam of Assam is the Home Minister too. While @BJP4India politicises women's security in other states their own state is unsafe. While VIP movement for election purpose gets full security normal citizens are unsafe," she wrote on X.

A Silchar-based journalist, Surajit Chakraborty, was attacked by family members of one of the accused persons for reporting the incident.

Chakraborty alleged that he was stopped near the National Highway Road police station two days back, and a local businessman named Arabinda Das started threatening him.