Tiger Deaths Continue In Kaziranga, Third Found Dead Due To Infighting

A carcass of a female Royal Bengal tiger was recovered at the Kathpora area of the West range of Bagori in the Kaziranga National Park on Sunday. It has been suspected that the tiger died due to infighting among the tigers. This is the third tiger death due to infighting in Kaziranga in the last five months. A forest official said that the carcass of the female tiger was recovered on Sunday afternoon.

The official said that a committee was constituted for carrying out the post-mortem and disposal of the carcass as per the SOP of the National Tiger Conservation Authority. This case comes weeks after another female Royal Bengal tiger was found dead in the national park. Here too, the cause of death was infighting.

Another forest official said that infighting was natural and took place among tigers mainly during territory expansion.

In August last year, two tiger carcasses were found in Kaziranga - one in Bagori and the second one in Burapahar. Officials said that the tiger in Bagori died due to old age, while the one at Burapahar died due to infighting.

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) is renowned worldwide as the iconic home of the one-horned rhinoceros. It has been in the news for the remarkable feat to its name, a thriving tiger population.

The reserve recorded 148 tigers in 2024 with an impressive density of 18.65 tigers per 100 sq km.