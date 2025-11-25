Kali Statue Dressed As Mother Mary In Mumbai Temple, Priest Arrested

A statue of Goddess Kali in a Mumbai temple was dressed to resemble Mother Mary, shocking devotees and drawing the ire of Hindu organisations.

The incident was reported from a temple in the Chembur area.

According to reports, when some devotees arrived for darshan, they saw that the statue of Goddess Kali had been depicted in the form of Mother Mary.

The devotees were enraged and immediately complained to the temple management. As the controversy escalated, several local Hindu organisations also arrived at the scene and protested.

Shortly after, the police arrived at the temple.

During questioning, the priest stated that he had been commanded in a dream by Goddess Kali to assume the form of Mother Mary. The priest told the police that, based on this 'dream,' he created the statue in this form.

The devotees called it a violation of religious beliefs.

Following the growing uproar and protests, the police registered a case and arrested the priest.