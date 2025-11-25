Advertisement
Ethiopia volcanic eruption LIVE updates: The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region erupted on Sunday for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, sending thick ash plumes across the Red Sea toward Yemen and Oman. The cloud has now extended over the northern Arabian Sea.

The nearby village of Afdera was blanketed in dust, and local media reported moderate tremors around Erta Ale and Afdera town. The volcano lies about 15 km southeast of the active Erta Ale volcano.

Parts of the ash plume are now drifting over Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The eruption forced several flight cancellations on Monday, prompting advisories for airlines and airports over possible disruptions in India. 

Here Are The Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption LIVE Updates: 

Nov 25, 2025 09:37 (IST)
Ethiopian Volcano LIVE: "It Felt Like A Sudden Bomb": Eyewitness On Ethiopian Volcanic Eruption

Ahmed Abdela, a resident of the Afar region, said he heard a loud sound and what he described as a shock wave after the volcano erupted.

"It felt like a sudden bomb had been thrown with smoke and ash," Abdela said.

The Afdera village was still covered in ash on Monday, and tourists and guides heading to the nearby Danakil desert were stranded in the village, according to Abdela.

Nov 25, 2025 09:31 (IST)
Ethiopian Volcano LIVE: Ash Cloud From Ethiopia Volcano To Clear India By 7:30 PM, Says Weather Agency

Ash clouds from volcanic activity in Ethiopia are drifting towards China and will move away from India by 7:30 pm on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. Ash plumes from the recent eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia impacted flight operations in India on Monday.

Forecast models indicated ash influence over Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the ash clouds are drifting towards China and will move away from Indian skies by 7:30 pm.

Nov 25, 2025 09:29 (IST)
Ethiopian Volcano LIVE: Several Air India Flights Cancelled After Volcano Eruption

Several Air India flights, including services to Chennai and Mumbai, have been cancelled as a precautionary measure following the eruption of an Ethiopian volcano.

Nov 25, 2025 09:16 (IST)
Ethiopian Volcano LIVE: Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia Forces Akasa Air To Cancel Gulf Flights

Akasa Air cancelled its international flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi for November 24 and 25, after a massive volcanic ash plume from recent activity in Ethiopia spread across key flight corridors linking India and the Gulf.

The airline said the ash, generated by the eruption, created unsafe flying conditions across affected routes. "Following recent volcanic activity in Ethiopia and the resulting ash plume in the surrounding airspace, our flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for 24th and 25th November 2025 have been cancelled," an Akasa Air spokesperson said. 

Passengers were offered either a full refund or complimentary rebooking within seven days.

Nov 25, 2025 09:05 (IST)
Ethiopian Volcano LIVE: Will The Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Affect AQI In India?

The ash plume from the volcanic activity in Ethiopia mostly consists of sulphur dioxide with low to moderate concentrations of volcanic ash. It will not impact AQI levels but it will impact So2 level in Nepal, Himalayas and adjoining Terai belt of Uttar Pradesh.

Nov 25, 2025 09:02 (IST)
Ethiopian Volcano LIVE: Several Flights Cancelled As Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Drifts Towards India

Several flights were cancelled, and Indian airlines and airports were issued an advisory to deal with possible disruptions due to an ash plume from the volcanic activity in Ethiopia on Monday. The ash cloud is now moving over northern India.

