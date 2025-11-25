Ethiopia volcanic eruption LIVE updates: The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region erupted on Sunday for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, sending thick ash plumes across the Red Sea toward Yemen and Oman. The cloud has now extended over the northern Arabian Sea.

The nearby village of Afdera was blanketed in dust, and local media reported moderate tremors around Erta Ale and Afdera town. The volcano lies about 15 km southeast of the active Erta Ale volcano.

Parts of the ash plume are now drifting over Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The eruption forced several flight cancellations on Monday, prompting advisories for airlines and airports over possible disruptions in India.

Here Are The Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption LIVE Updates: