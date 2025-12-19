From Oman To Afghanistan: PM Modi Received 29 Honours In 11 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the Order of Oman, the Sultanate's most prestigious civilian honour, in recognition of his role in deepening bilateral relations between India and Oman. The award was presented on Thursday by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik during PM Modi's ongoing two-day visit to Muscat.

With this, PM Modi has now received 29 international honours during his 11 years in office.

Other Nations Honouring PM Modi

Ethiopia

On his Ethiopia visit, PM Modi received the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, the nation's top civilian award, for his exceptional contribution to bilateral relations.

Namibia

Namibia conferred the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis in recognition of PM Modi's efforts to strengthen India-Africa partnership and South-South cooperation.

Brazil

Brazil awarded him the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross for advancing strategic ties and cooperation in global and multilateral forums.

Trinidad And Tobago

He was honoured with the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago for strengthening bilateral ties and engagement with the Indian diaspora.

Ghana

Ghana conferred the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana citing PM Modi's statesmanship and commitment to democratic values and bilateral cooperation.

Cyprus

Cyprus awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III for reinforcing diplomatic relations and shared values between the two nations.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka bestowed the Mitra Vibhushana honour recognising PM Modi's contribution to fostering friendship and regional cooperation.

Mauritius

He received the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean for strengthening close historical and cultural ties.

Kuwait

Kuwait awarded the Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer for enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in energy and trade.

Guyana

Guyana conferred the Order of Excellence acknowledging PM Modi's role in strengthening ties with Caribbean nations.

Barbados

Barbados honoured him with the Order of Freedom for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and support to small island nations.

Nigeria

Nigeria awarded the Grand Commander of the Order for deepening strategic and economic cooperation.

Dominica

Dominica conferred the Dominica Award of Honour recognising India's assistance and leadership during global crises.

Russia

Russia honoured PM Modi with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle for strengthening the India-Russia strategic partnership.

Greece

Greece awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour citing his contribution to enhancing bilateral and cultural ties.

France

France conferred the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour recognising his role in elevating the India-France strategic partnership.

Egypt

Egypt awarded the Order of the Nile for strengthening relations between India and the Arab world and Africa.

Republic Of Palau

Palau honoured him with the Ebaki Award for promoting climate action and cooperation with island nations.

Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea conferred the Order of Logohu for strengthening India's engagement with Pacific Island countries.

Fiji

Fiji awarded the Companion of the Order of Fiji recognising PM Modi's contribution to India-Pacific relations.

Bhutan

Bhutan conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo acknowledging PM Modi's role in strengthening the uniquely close bilateral relationship.

United States

The US Government awarded the Legion of Merit for advancing strategic defence and security cooperation.

Bahrain

Bahrain honoured him with the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance for enhancing diplomatic and economic ties.

Maldives

The Maldives conferred the Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin recognising PM Modi's support for development and regional stability.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE awarded the Order of Zayed for transforming India-UAE relations into a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Palestine

Palestine conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine recognising India's consistent diplomatic support.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan awarded the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan for strengthening bilateral ties and development assistance.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia honoured PM Modi with the Order of King Abdulaziz for significantly deepening strategic and economic cooperation.