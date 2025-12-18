Day After Ethiopia's Top Honour, PM Modi Gets Oman's Highest Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday conferred with the Order of Oman, the Sultanate's uniquely distinct civilian honour, by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi received the award during his ongoing two-day visit to Oman, the final leg of his three-nation tour that included Jordan and Ethiopia.

This is the latest addition to PM Modi's distinguished list of over 28 highest civilian awards from foreign nations, including recent honours such as Ethiopia's Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia and Kuwait's Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer.

#WATCH | Muscat: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said conferred the Order of Oman upon PM Narendra Modi



(Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/qpqEXlDUsp — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2025

His visit to Muscat marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Oman, with both sides focusing on deepening strategic partnership in trade, investment, energy, defence and culture.

PM Modi arrived here on Wednesday and was accorded a warm welcome, including a guard of honour.

