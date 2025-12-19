Amid PM Modi's Assam Visit, Congress To Launch Manifesto Consultations

Even as all eyes remain on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Assam on December 20 and 21, the main opposition Congress has announced a parallel statewide outreach, kicking off manifesto consultations and a mass outreach yatra on December 20.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend several key programmes linked to infrastructure, connectivity, investment, industries and Assam's history. The visit will also mark his maiden trip to the new Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati, where he will interact with party leaders and functionaries ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Coinciding with the Prime Minister's visit, the Congress has chosen December 20 to directly engage with citizens, stakeholders and party workers across all regions of the state. The party will launch its outreach initiative under the ongoing people-centric campaign 'Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress', aimed at preparing a people-driven manifesto through a structured, state-wide consultation process.

As part of the yatra, senior Congress leaders, supported by MLAs, MPs and key party functionaries, will reach out to grassroots communities across Assam to gather feedback and suggestions.

"As a first step, we are seeking guidance and suggestions on Assam's higher education system, which is closely linked to human resource development. My interactions with students from colleges and universities across Assam show that significant work is still needed to improve quality, strengthen research and innovation, and empower students to become self-reliant," Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi said.

The party plans to place around 4,000 suggestion boxes at high-footfall locations such as marketplaces, tea garden lines, tea stalls and bus stops to collect opinions from citizens.

Meanwhile, on the same day in the evening, Prime Minister Modi will reach the Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati through a roadshow. During his visit, he will interact with around 250 BJP functionaries, including state office-bearers, ministers, MPs, MLAs, heads of various morchas, district presidents, senior and veteran leaders, and party workers.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the BJP is preparing to contest around 102 to 123 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. "All preparations are done, our talks with allies are almost settled. Our workers are already on the ground. Our target is to secure over 50 per cent of the vote share. If the people give us 60 seats and allow us to form the government, that is enough. We are confident that the NDA will form a government," Sarma said.

Further, the BJP's state executive meeting will be held in Guwahati on December 26 and 27 to finalise the party's strategy and take forward discussions on seat-sharing with allies.

The meeting will be attended by BJP National President JP Nadda, National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, newly appointed Assam in-charge Baijayant Panda, and newly elected working president Nitin Navin.

The BJP's 'target 102' plan comes ahead of the Prime Minister's high-profile two-day visit to Assam.